Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 48,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock opened at $228.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.09. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

