Castle Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Castle has a market cap of $19,735.82 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00321131 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00021181 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008961 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002929 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00016076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

