Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $191.16 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

