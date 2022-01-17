Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Update

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the December 15th total of 870,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

CSII opened at $19.18 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 331,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,638,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

