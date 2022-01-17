Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Up 71.7% in December

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, an increase of 71.7% from the December 15th total of 156,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSR. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $171,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 237,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

