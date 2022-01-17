Candel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 24th (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CADL) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Candel Therapeutics had issued 9,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the end of Candel Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CADL stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

