Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Woodbois (LON:WBI) Target Price to GBX 6

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 7 ($0.10) to GBX 6 ($0.08) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

WBI opened at GBX 4.01 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.48. Woodbois has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.80 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of £74.47 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

