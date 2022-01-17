Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Woodbois (LON:WBI) Target Price to GBX 6

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 7 ($0.10) to GBX 6 ($0.08) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
WBI opened at GBX 4.01 ($0.05) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.48. Woodbois has a 1-year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.80 ($0.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of £74.47 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00.
Woodbois Company Profile
