Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce sales of $47.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.07 million. Camden National posted sales of $49.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $185.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.35 million to $186.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $186.91 million, with estimates ranging from $184.51 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $45.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 146,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Camden National by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 29,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Camden National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,597,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

CAC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,364. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

