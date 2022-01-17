Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $109.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

