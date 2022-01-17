Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $154.89 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average is $159.78.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

