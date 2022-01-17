Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $82.46 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.69.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.40%.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

