Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,651 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

