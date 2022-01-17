Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

Shares of CEMB stock opened at $50.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

