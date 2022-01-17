California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 30,367 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Union Pacific worth $287,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,610,000 after purchasing an additional 459,249 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $246.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.06 and a 200 day moving average of $228.24.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

