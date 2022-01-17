California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 17,158,299 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,158,299 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of General Electric worth $251,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $113,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

NYSE GE opened at $103.16 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

