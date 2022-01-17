California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of ServiceNow worth $272,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.90.

NOW stock opened at $531.02 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.17, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $635.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $626.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

