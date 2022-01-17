California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,590,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,533 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $183,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $1,420,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.6% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,014,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.4% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $97.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,407 shares of company stock worth $13,232,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

