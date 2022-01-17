California Public Employees Retirement System Has $313.05 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,892,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $313,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,560,000 after buying an additional 83,184 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,027,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Baxter International by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $85.74 on Monday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $88.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

