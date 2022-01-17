California Public Employees Retirement System Has $205.14 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.54% of Republic Services worth $205,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $129.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

