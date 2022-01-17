California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $355,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Page Arthur B raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 10,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,594,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,413,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 16,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

Shares of HON stock opened at $217.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.