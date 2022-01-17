California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 15,009 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $237,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,275,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Water Works by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,472,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,191,000 after acquiring an additional 747,665 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Bank of America cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

AWK stock opened at $163.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

