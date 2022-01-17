Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of CXBMF opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.02.

Calibre Mining Corp. is a gold mining and exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Nicaragua. It is involved in the operation of Limon, Libertad gold mines, and Pavon Gold Project. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.