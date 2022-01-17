Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment comprises 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $242,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock opened at $82.84 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.67.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.94.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

