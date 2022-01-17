C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

Shares of CHRW opened at $108.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

