Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $504.56 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $527.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $499.62 and its 200 day moving average is $457.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

