Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $666,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of PRU opened at $117.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

