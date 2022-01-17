Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 183.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 23.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O opened at $71.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

