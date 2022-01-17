Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 11,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $266.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.22. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

