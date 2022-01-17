Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) versus Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brown & Brown and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown & Brown 19.72% 15.19% 6.44% Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52%

Brown & Brown pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Brown & Brown pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brown & Brown has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brown & Brown and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brown & Brown $2.61 billion 7.25 $480.48 million $2.05 32.71 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.05 $996.00 million $17.69 12.95

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Brown & Brown. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown & Brown, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brown & Brown and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown & Brown 0 5 4 0 2.44 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brown & Brown presently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as medicare Set-aside services, social securi

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

