Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.25.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $70.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.