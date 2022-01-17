Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Down 37.8% in December

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of RA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.83. 348,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,330. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.