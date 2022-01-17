Brokerages Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) PT at SEK 232.13

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is SEK 231.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a SEK 180 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.