Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT at $49.25

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 875,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,840. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Equities analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $425,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $528,566.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,964 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,017. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

