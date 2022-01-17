Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT at $49.25

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. 875,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,840. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82.
In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $425,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $528,566.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,964 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,017. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
