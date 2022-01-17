Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Price Target at $64.15

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. 540,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.27. Phreesia has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,262 shares of company stock worth $1,139,533. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.