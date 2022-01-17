Brokerages Set NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) PT at $23.00

Shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on NPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $10.36 on Friday. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

