Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Target Price at GBX 349.33

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 349.33 ($4.74).

Several research firms have recently commented on MAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 430 ($5.84) to GBX 350 ($4.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.94) to GBX 276 ($3.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.43) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.22), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,441.02).

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 263 ($3.57). The company had a trading volume of 609,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 241.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 213.60 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 368 ($5.00). The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

