Brokerages Set Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMPT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 6,083.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 280,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 31.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 370,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,900. Home Point Capital has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $682.29 million and a PE ratio of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. Equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

