Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT at $84.30

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.30.

A number of analysts have commented on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Hologic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 229,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.59. 1,694,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,910. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

