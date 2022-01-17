Brokerages Set Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Target Price at $56.33

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

HCMLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Holcim stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. 68,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. Holcim has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

