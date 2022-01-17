Brokerages Set Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) PT at $1.58

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,859 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

