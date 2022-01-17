Brokerages Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Sirius XM also posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 12.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

