Brokerages Expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.18 Million

Analysts predict that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) will post sales of $70.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gitlab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.50 million and the lowest is $69.97 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year sales of $245.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $334.01 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gitlab from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

GTLB traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,548. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.36.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,290,645 shares of company stock worth $100,358,309.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

