Brokerages Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.93. Antero Resources reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 257,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Antero Resources by 12.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,302,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

