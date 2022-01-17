Brokerages Expect Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.91 Million

Equities analysts expect that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) will report sales of $91.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.34 million and the lowest is $91.20 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full year sales of $272.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $273.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $351.48 million, with estimates ranging from $349.95 million to $353.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allbirds from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

In related news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allbirds stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

