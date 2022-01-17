Brokerages Expect Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.60). Aadi Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aadi Bioscience.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.78).
Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. 142,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,834. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $512.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.
About Aadi Bioscience
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.