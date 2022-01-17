Brokerages Expect Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) to Announce -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.60). Aadi Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($1.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($6.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AADI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AADI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.51. 142,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,834. Aadi Bioscience has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $512.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

