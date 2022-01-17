Brokerages Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRTX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

TRTX opened at $13.24 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.