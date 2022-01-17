Brokerages Anticipate Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.81). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 354.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 101,898 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,990. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

