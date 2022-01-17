Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce $152.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.70 million. Nautilus posted sales of $189.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $623.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.70 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $593.57 million, with estimates ranging from $522.50 million to $643.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

NLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nautilus by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLS opened at $5.73 on Monday. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

