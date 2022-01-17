Brokerages Anticipate Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.57). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,344 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 445,090 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.95. 855,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,010. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

