Brokerages Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Post $0.21 EPS

Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities also reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,363,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

AQN stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.84. 1,732,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.